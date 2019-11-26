Busy day for Bohemians as four signings announced

JJ Lunney and Anto Breslin pictured in the new home jersey.

BOHEMIANS HAVE ADDED four new signings to their first-team squad ahead of the 2020 campaign.

On the same day the Dublin club revealed their new home jersey and announced a four-year partnership with Des Kelly Interiors, the arrivals of JJ Lunney, Anto Breslin, Kris Twardek and Stephen McGuinness were confirmed.

Ex-Preston North End midfielder Lunney, 21, returns for a second spell at the club, having left Bohs to join Waterford a year ago.

Breslin, a 22-year-old full-back from Dublin, arrives after one season at Longford Town, in which he was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year.

Canadian winger Twardek, capped twice at senior international level, signs from Sligo Rovers, while ex-Bray Wanderers and Drogheda goalkeeper McGuinness captained Cabinteely last season.

On top of that, seven players – Andre Wright, Andy Lyons, Cristian Magerusan, Dawson Devoy, Keith Ward, Luke Wade-Slater and Promise Omochere — have all signed new deals to remain at Dalymount Park.

