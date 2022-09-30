Caretaker boss Derek Pender gets a reaction from Bohs as they edge out UCD

Bohemians 1

UCD 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS OVERCAME A stubborn 10-man UCD side thanks to a well-taken first-half goal from James Clarke, and they could have had a couple more if the home side were a little more clinical in the final third.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for The Gypsies, starting with the departure of long-serving boss Keith Long, then an initial bounce overcoming bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers in their last appearance at Dalymount, soon followed by a bitterly disappointing exit from the FAI Cup at the hands of Shelbourne.

It was the visitors who started with more purpose, understandably given they are fighting for their lives, and dominated the opening exchanges.

Although Andy Myler’s charges sat second from bottom at kick-off, having suffered a 1-0 defeat in a battling performance in Tallaght on Monday night, overall it was a performance that proved that they belonged at the top table in Irish football.

The in-form Dylan Duffy went close early on with a free kick in the corner trying to catch out Tadgh Ryan with a clever disguise on his inswinging shot.

The chances kept coming for the visitors and next up was left winger Alex Nolan, who had all the time in the world to judge Alex Dunne’s cross from the right, but couldn’t guide his side-foot volley on target.

Bohs, and the game itself, needed a spark to really come to life and Canadian winger Kris Twardek almost provided it with a half hour played.

Picking up a loose ball from a poor defensive header, the 25-year-old let loose with a thunderous left-footed strike that was well tipped over by Kian Moore.

Bohs never looked back and were the better side from then on. Twardek impressed as he took the game to the visitors, firstly having another powerful shot blocked by skipper Jack Keaney on the edge of the area, before delivering a dangerous low cross just out of the reach of front man Ethon Varian.

With the wind in their sails the home side finally got their noses in front just before the break through a super cool James Clarke finish. Rory Feely broke free from defence and was encouraged to carry the ball as UCD’s midfield parted like the red sea, before slipping in the all action midfielder, Clarke, who calmly slotted past the onrushing Kian Moore ,for his first goal for the club.

As the second half got underway the home side meant business as they looked to add to their lead. Gypsie’s captain Jordan Flores forced Moore into another outstanding save, with the stopper somehow pushing a deliciously struck 25-yard free kick around the post. And minutes later, Twardek the tormentor delivered another excellent ball from the right, narrowly missed by Declan McDaid who looked favourite to nod home at the back post.

The game really began to open up as the Students chased a vital equaliser. Firstly, Duffy and substitute Ali Coote exchanged long range efforts before Varian was expertly denied by Morre as he looked through on goal.

Continuing to press, UCD substitute Donal Higgins, found a yard of space on the edge of the area only to be denied by a lunging Ciaran Kelly as his low strike looked destined to hit the target.

The Bohs faithful thought they had gotten the second, and put the game to bed, when McDaid slipped in Flores at the end of a free flowing move. As the ex-Dundalk man entered the area at pace it seemed he had the pick of the corners but somehow missed the target.

With 10 minutes remaining the visitors’ task became insurmountable when right back Michael Gallagher received a second yellow for bringing down McDaid, who looked to burst down the wing.

Bohs failed to add to their tally in the remaining minutes, despite having clear cut chances through Ali Coote and Jordan Doherty in added time thanks again to the heroics of Moore and Jack Keaney, who put their bodies on the line to keep the score down.

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan, Jordan Doherty, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy, James Clarke, Jordan Flores (James McManus, 71’), Jamie Mullins (Ali Coote, 58’), Kris Twardek, Declan McDaid, Ethon Varion (Liam Burt, 78’).

UCD AFC: Kian Moore, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Evan Caffrey, Jack Keaney, Dylan Duffy, Alex Dunne (John Haist, 71’), Dara Keane, Sean Brennan (Donal Higgins, 64’), Tommy Lonergan, Alex Nolan (Harry O’Connor, 84’)

Referee: Ray Matthews