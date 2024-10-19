Bohemians secure top-flight safety with win at Sligo Rovers

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

BOHEMIANS CONFIRMED THEIR Premier Division status for 2025 with a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds with two games to go, with Drogheda United now confirmed as finishing second bottom.

Sligo Rovers’ European hopes took a massive dent with that defeat, and John Russell’s side will need a lot to go their way if they are to finish in the top four.

Dawson Devoy’s first-half goal was added to by Archie Meekison in the second half as Alan Reynolds’ side picked up a huge three points.

Sligo were targeting all three points to keep their top-four dreams alive, but injuries and suspensions meant that Rovers were without top scorer Ellis Chapman and on loan striker Luke Pearce.

Russell’s side had not lost a league game at home since 7 June, and had lost just once in their previous five league games.

The visitors, hoping to avoid the relegation play-off, had won just once in their last five league games, and knew a win on Saturday would keep them safe.

Niall Morahan headed wide for the hosts minutes in, but the visitors were causing problems for the Bit O’Red defence.

Devoy was pulling the strings as Bohs tested their opponents, with a brilliant Ed McGinty save keeping out James Clarke’s header from close range.

In what was a lovely move involving a number of Bohs players, Clarke’s ball came to Devoy who took a couple of touches before firing in past McGinty at close range to put Alan Reynolds’ side ahead on 23 minutes.

It should have been 2-0 10 minutes later, but again Sligo had McGinty to thank as Clarke and Devoy linked up to put more pressure on the home defence.

The Dubliners had defending of their own to do for the final 10 minutes of the half as Russell’s men finished the first-half well.

Owen Elding got on the end of a cross, nodding the ball back towards Simon Power, but the former Shamrock Rovers man couldn’t keep his effort on target.

And Will Fitzgerald thought he had levelled the score in his 100th appearance for the Bit O’Red, but his superb volley was expertly saved by Kacper Chorazka in the Bohs goals.

The Dubliners almost extended their lead early in the second-half. Dayle Rooney capitalised on Ollie Denham’s mistake at the back, but the former Drogheda man couldn’t keep his effort down with just McGinty to beat.

Bohs breathed a sigh of relief when Owen Elding, looking for his first senior goal, pulled his shot wide after holding on to possession when surrounded by Bohs players after good work from Stefan Radosavljevic.

But, with just eight minutes remaining, Bohs ensured the three points and their status as a Premier Division side.

Malley lost possession inside his own half, and Meekison was on hand to charge forward and his powerful drive beat McGinty from distance, to see Bohs safe in the Premier Division next year.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, JR Wilson, Niall Morahan, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson, Jack Henry-Francis, Connor Malley, Kailin Barlow (Stefan Radosavljevic, 57), Simon Power, Will Fitzgerald, Owen Elding.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka, Martin Miller, Cian Byrne, Jake Carroll, Paddy Kirk, Adam McDonnell (Danny Grant, 78), Jordan Flores, James Clarke (Alex Greive, 85), Dawson Devoy, Archie Meekison (Jevon Mills, 91), Dayle Rooney.

Referee: Robert Harvey.