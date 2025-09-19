Bohemians up to second after a night of calamity and clarity against Waterford

Bohemians 2

Waterford 1

CALAMITY AND CLARITY in both boxes helped Bohemians back into second place in the Premier Division.

Defeat for Waterford drags them closer to the prospect of a promotion/relegation play-off.

Blues goalkeeper Stephen McMullan had a night to forget, dropping a harmless cross into his own goal in a moment of bitter comedy.

Veteran striker Padraig Amond managed to bring the visitors level with his 13th goal of the season with the last kick of the half but with the game in the balance approaching the final quarter Archie Meekison delivered the kind of quality that will be needed to ensure European qualification.

His turn and shot in the box on 66 minutes was a combination of deft footwork and deadly finishing.

The roar that greeted the full-time whistle at Dalymount Park was then followed by cheer after cheer as the scores from around the country where announced.

Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United all drew, leaving them on 43 points, seven adrift of Bohs and Derry on 50.

This is the stage of the season we find ourselves, and the run-in may have some more swings to it if this clash is anything to go by.

The half started with Amond hitting the post in the six-yard box after three minutes and ended with him scoring the equaliser from the same distance in the third minute of stoppage time.

In between there was that moment of calamity from McMullan to gift the home side the lead on the half hour.

That opener came at a time when the home fans were growing restless, their ire aimed towards Niall Morahan as he dallied over a throw-in just beside the corner flag on the right deep in Waterford’s half.

Options were non-existent for Morahan, referee Declan Toland screeched his whistle to hurry him along and, in almost a panic, he flung it towards Archie Meekison who was able to return the ball.

Morahan could only hook a hopeful, first-time cross into the area. The ball hung in the air for three seconds, plopping from the sky onto the middle of the goal line.

McMullan watched it all the way but misjudged the flight. He fumbled the ball into the net and Waterford were behind. Manager John Coleman is in the game long enough to have seen it all and realise this was the kind of thing that happens to a side that have lost four of their last five in all competitions, with the other a goalless draw.

You’d never have guessed they were in the depths of it from their start. Amond’s close-range flick that struck the post early on came after a sharp passing move that cut Bohs open straight down the middle and then wide on the left.

An ambitious attempt 10 yards inside his own half from Bohs captain Dawson Devoy almost caught McMullan out, but the goalkeeper retreated in time to save between the penalty spot and six-yard box.

McMullan’s nightmare moment came 10 minutes later but Waterford remained compact and confident in possession, their crisp thinking in the final third evident when they levelled on 48 minutes.

Josh Miles drifted inside from the right and played a perfect slide rule pass for Amond. HIs run off the shoulder was equally adept and Jubril Okedina’s covering tackle could only deflect the ball into the air.

Amond was alert to the opportunity and got enough power on the resulting header which meant Morahan’s attempts at a clearance behind the line were futile.

Like the opening 45, Waterford seemed comfortable in the early exchanges after the break. Bohs, driven on by Devoy, slowly gained momentum.

The pressure wasn’t relentless but it didn’t need to be when Meekison lashed home a fine strike on 66 minutes. Bohs sustained an attack down the left and Adam McDonnell drilled a cross towards the centre of the goal.

Meekison’s awareness of space – or lack thereof – led to a clever turn and powerful shot from beside the penalty spot.

The final quarter, as you would expect, was nervy and Amond almost earned a point for his side in the 86th minute when Devoy stuck his foot out to clear a long throw but only served it on a plate for the striker.

This time his header was tame and straight at goalkeeper Kacper Chroazka as all three points remained in Phibsborough.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Jubril Okedina, Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell; Archie Meek9son (Keith Buckley 88), James Clarke, Connor Parsons (Dayle Rooney HT); Douglas James-Taylor (Colm Whelan 90+3).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Josh Mills (Trae Bailey Coyle 67), Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Ryan Burke, Jesse Dempsey (Kyle White 74); Conan Noonan (Tommy Lonergan 80), Sam Glenfield, Jordan Rossiter James Olayninka (Muhammadu Faal 80); Padraig Amond (captain).

Referee: Declan Toland.

Attendance: 4,116.