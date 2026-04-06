Unbeaten Bohs miss chance to go top as they're held to fourth draw in a row

Bohemians 1

Waterford 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHS BLEW THE chance to regain top spot from St Patrick’s Athletic as they were held at home to a resolute Waterford side.

Colm Whelan’s second half penalty salvaged a point – their fourth draw in a row – for the still unbeaten hosts, who had initially gone behind to John Mahon’s first-half header.

Being at home, and having given up their place at the summit, the pressure was on to get back to winning ways from the expectant home crowd, and to their credit, they dominated the opening exchanges.

With just a couple of minutes played, Dawson Devoy stung the knuckles of Arlo Doherty, who punched away a thunderous inswinging free kick. From the corner, the Bohs skipper delivered a pinpoint delivery onto the head of Connor Parsons. The winger’s downward header fooled many home fans into thinking they had taken the lead, only for the ball to miss the bottom corner by a matter of inches.

Waterford were only 10 minutes away on Friday night from grabbing one of the season’s most surprising wins at home to double winners Shamrock Rovers, only to see Graham Burke level from the penalty spot, and Jon Daly’s side showed no ill effects from the heartbreak, looking well-organised and carrying a threat through Padraig Amond and Conor Carty.

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As the game ticked over the half-hour mark, an air of frustration began to grow around Dalymount Park, until Parsons cut inside from the left and saw a deflected effort almost loop over Doherty, who showed good reactions to tip over.

Arlo Doherty saves a shot from Connor Parsons. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

But as the winger tried to whip up the crowd, Bohs found themselves behind for the first time this season when Mahon out muscled Colm Whelan at the back post to head back across goal to stun the home support.

Ireland under-21 international Harry Vaughan forced the Waterford stopper into a full-stretch save just before the break but, again, shots from distance were all that Bohs could muster without maintaining a head of steam.

A quartet of changes came before the hour mark as Stevie O’Donnell – deputising for the suspended Alan Reynolds – looked to breathe life into his attack, but Doherty was equal to everything that came his way.

With 20 precious minutes left, the home side switched to a back three with Pat Hickey taking his place up top, and the pressure finally told when Devoy was hauled down in the area.

Whelan took responsibility and made no mistake from 12 yards, smashing high to his left to level.

Colm Whelan celebrates after levelling from the penalty spot. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

In the ascendancy now, both Hickey and Whelan had great opportunities to put their side ahead, with the latter still wondering how Doherty managed to keep his header out after coming off the underside of the crossbar.

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Waves of Bohs attacks were met by a strong wall of white that battled its way until the final whistle to earn yet another crucial point in their battle at the bottom.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Pat Hickey, Senan Mullen (Jordan Flores, 46’); Sadou Diallo (Adam McDonnell, 58’), Dawson Devoy: Connor Parsons (Cian Byrne, 76’), Harry Vaughan (Ross Tierney, 58’), Zane Myers (Markuss Strods 58’); Colm Whelan

Subs not used: Paul Girard Walters, Niall Morahan, Leigh Kavanagh, Josh Harpur

Waterford: Arlo Doherty; Hayden Cann, John Mahon (Kevin Long, 46’), Ronan Mansfield; Alan Zborowski, Dean McMenamy (Jordan Mackenzie Faria, 77’), Conan Noonan (Cian Barrett, 68’), Evan McLaughlin (Luke Heeney, 62’), Jesse Dempsey: Conor Carty (Jorgen Voilas, 77’), Padraig Amond

Subs not used: Jason Healy, Jordan Houston, Bernardo Peixoto Couto, Trae Bailey Coyle

Referee: Declan Toland