Table-toppers Bohemians overcome battling Drogheda United

Drogheda United 0

Bohemians 2

BOHEMIANS CONTINUED THEIR habit of bouncing back from defeats with a victory at Weavers Park as Drogheda United were dispatched courtesy of goals in each half from Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid.

The scoreline does not accurately reflect Drogheda’s contribution to what was a contest in the truest sense of the word. They were much the better side for spells, especially in the second half.

The Bohs defence creaked under pressure as another sell-out home crowd roared on Kevin Doherty’s side. However, it is Declan Devine who will be thrilled at his team’s ability to recover from setbacks was further established.

The Gypsies took the three points despite missing March Player of the Month Ali Coote through injury and the suspended Jordan Flores.

Advertisement

United had the better of the opening exchanges, with James Talbot forced to instinctively save from Freddie Draper after Dylan Grimes knocked down Darragh Markey’s cross. Ryan Brennan’s header required saving too.

Kirk, who had only scored one career goal prior to this season, notched his second in six games for the opener. After ex-Drogs midfielder James Clarke stung the palms of Colin McCabe, Kirk picked up the loose ball and dashed inside Grimes before unleashing a shot past the goalkeeper.

His journey to the centre of the penalty area was too easy from a defensive point of view but the finish was unerring.

United assumed control of things in the second half. Dayle Rooney’s crossing was a source of United’s attacking thrust but Polish duo Krystian Nowak and Kacper Radkowski dealt with what came there way.

Ryan Brennan, a player who at various points in his career has turned out for all of Bohs’ Dublin rivals, couldn’t keep an effort on target on the stretch.

McDaid entered the fray late on for Dylan Connolly and his 94th goal sealed the win. It was the visitors’ only effort of note in the second half.

Drogheda handed it to them. McCabe got a clearance horribly wrong. His skewed clearance was pounced on by the substitute. He still had work to do but from a narrow angle, his shot nestled in the unguarded net.

The Gypsies maintain their five point-lead at the top of Premier Division ahead of two games against the division’s strugglers – Cork City and UCD.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui (Michael Leddy, 80), Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Jarlath Jones (Luke Heeney, 77); Gary Deegan; Dylan Grimes (Aaron McNally, 73), Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Emre Topcu, 80), Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot; Grant Horton, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, Adam McDonnell (James McManus, 73), James Clarke (Kris Twardek, 66); Dylan Connolly (Declan McDaid, 79), John O’Sullivan; Jonathan Afolabi (Dean Williams, 73)

Referee: Sean Grant.