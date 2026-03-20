Dundalk impress with resolve and tenacity to claim 1-1 draw away to Bohemians

Bohemians 1

Dundalk 1

BOHEMIANS REMAIN TOP of the table and are still unbeaten but there was disappointment among the Dalymount Park faithful that they were unable to get the better of a Dundalk side that already look the part in the Premier Division.

Patrick Hickey continues to endear himself to the locals in Phibsborough with another powerful header and while some may have expected the league leaders to build on that for a comfortable night, the Lilyhites responded with the kind of reslienece and confidence that is becoming a calling card for Ciaran Kilduff’s men.

Gbemi Arubi netted a deserved equaliser through a combination of persistance and determination just before the hour mark, although he will no doubt replay the chance he missed moments later 100 times in his head before the weekend is out.

Dundalk are still fourth and for Bohs they can see St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers gearing up from behind. Early stages, of course, and it will be no harm at all if the excitement levels remain.

These sides started as they meant to go on.

It was rapid fire, end-to-end stuff. Colm Whelan’s shimmy and swerve in the box almost sent centre back Mayowa Animasahun to Doyle’s Corner after two minutes, but the Bohs striker was denied by goalkeeper Enda Minogue who was off his line to close the space.

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Down the other end, Eoin Kenny tangled in the box with Jordan Flores from the re-start but it would have been a soft penalty. Still, the visitors’ intent was clear, even with a raft of injuries to their squad, not to mention midfielder Aodh Dervin suspended.

Keith Buckley passed a fitness test for a return to Dalymount Park with his new club, and it was his midfield partner, Harry Groome, who should have broke the deadlock when a breaking ball in the area rolled invitingly for him 12 yards out.

Like Minogue, though, Kacper Chorazka was on his toes and spread himself for a fine save.

With barely enough time to catch breath Zane Myers was already racing away with the ball at his feet towards the Dundalk goal, his quick feet created an opening but his shot from just inside the area was scuffed with his left foot.

There were barely eight minutes on the clock at this point and while there was a lull in terms of goalmouth action the intensity of the contest was fierce.

Dundalk are newly promoted but already look assured and confident in the Premier Division. Boss Ciaran Kilduff has moulded a strong outfit exciting potential in the final third.

Kenny and Arubi are the standouts, while the experience of Daryl Horgan is matched by his lasting class.

Still, Dundalk had to show resolve after they went behind and the manner of how they gave up the goal highlights some of the work Kilduff still has to do. They switched off for just a split second for what should have been a harmless free kick 40 yards from goal.

Dawson Devoy took it quickly, Markuss Strods was away down the left wing, a quick stepover and push towards the byline catching Kenny cold. He didn’t stop the cross, the Dundalk defence still wasn’t set in the area, and Hickey’s header on the run was brilliant for his second goal of the season on 21 minutes.

He headed his first down that same end against Galway United last week, a late winner to keep the Bohs momentum going strong at the top of the table.

Dundalk weren’t about to succumb and they should have been level with the last action of the half.

Superb play by Arubi with a first-touch around the corner was followed by an even better early cross while sprinting to meet his own turn. Horgan was inches away in the six-yard box and behind him was centre back Harvey Warren. He seemed to be caught out by the ball reaching that far and his header was skied over the bar.

A let off for Bohs but not a lesson learned, and on 59 minutes Dundalk were back in the game. This time they were the ones caught cold. Buckley’s lofted pass to the left side of the box was contested by substitute Sean Spaight and Jordan Flores. The 17-year-old reacted quicker to the second ball and kept the threat alive by looping a cross on top of Chorazka.

Arubi challenged strongly, and fairly, with a clean connection on the ball to bring Dundalk level. Within a matter of seconds a fizzed cross from the right offered him the chance to double his tally and put the away side ahead.

He connected six yards out but either side of the goalkeeper and it was a certain goal. Bohs’ persistance paid off with three points last week courtesy of a Hickey winner late on but Dundalk were made of sterner stuff here.

Flores did flash a free kick wide but that was as close as they came with a point apiece a fair outcome.

Related Reads Surgery set to rule Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher out for up to 10 weeks Tension at Tolka after pre-match flare-up but Shels v Bohs ends in stalemate

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Patrick Hickey, Senan Mullen; Dawson Devoy (captain), Jordan Flores; Zane Myers, Ross Tierney, Markuss Strods; Colm Whelan.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson; Mayowa Animasahun (Sean Spaight 51), Harvey Warren, Tyreke Wilson; Eoin Kenny, Keith Buckley, Bobby Burns, Harry Groome, Daryl Horgan; Gbemi Arubi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy

Attendance: 4,383.