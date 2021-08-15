Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 August 2021
Bohs rebound from European exit with vital win over struggling Sligo Rovers

Keith Buckley scored the only goal of the game and delivered a man-of-the-match display for the hosts.

By Andrew Dempsey Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 5:13 PM
52 minutes ago 713 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5523802

Bohemians 1
Sligo Rovers 0

Andrew Dempsey reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS TOOK A giant step forward in their pursuit of third-placed Sligo Rovers with a deserved 1-0 win over the Bit O’Red this afternoon.

Skipper Keith Buckley turned in a man-of-the-match display along with a goal to seal a vital three points for Keith Long’s charges in front of 400 supporters in Dublin 7.

keith-buckley-and-garry-buckley Bohemians captain Keith Buckley under pressure from Sligo Rovers counterpart Garry Buckley. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Bohs came into the game with two alterations from their European heartbreak away to PAOK, with James Finnerty and Conor Levingston coming back into the fold.

Sligo made three adjustments from their most recent loss – at home to Finn Harps – as Liam Buckley looked to arrest his side’s recent slide.

That looked to have paid dividends within the opening minute as Jordan Gibson went close. Gibson latched onto a ball from deep, but he saw his low effort blocked by Rory Feely to prevent a certain goal.

Both teams had their chances in a lively opening to the game, but it was Sligo who went close again after 20 minutes through Adam McDonnell.

The hosts had the first gilt-edged chance through Ross Tierney on the half-hour mark. He was found 12 yards out by an Anto Breslin cross, but could only blaze his shot over the bar.

The Bit O’Red then went close themselves moments later, but Romeo Parkes was unable to convert while one-on-one with James Talbot after chasing a lofted ball into the box.

Keith Long’s side finished the half the better of the two, however, but Liam Burt could not score on two separate occasions as the teams went in deadlocked at the break.

Bohs, however, would open the scoring in the 64th minute thanks to a superb low strike from Keith Buckley. He cut in, and then out again, to fire home a low shot with his weaker left foot past Ed McGinty and into the Sligo net.

Bohemians almost made it two moments later, but Georgie Kelly was denied by McGinty. The ex-UCD man went close again shortly afterwards, but the Sligo goalkeeper got down smartly to deny the league’s top scorer.

Despite dominating, the hosts almost coughed up an equaliser to substitute David Cawley, but he too could not make the most of his glaring opportunity on goal after a Walter Figueira cross.

Tierney then had another chance to grab a goal himself as the clock winded down, but he could only shoot wide as the Gypsies gave their bid for European football next season a major boost.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Anto Breslin, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Andy Lyons; Keith Buckley, Liam Burt (Rob Cornwall 90), Dawson Devoy, Conor Levingston (Stephen Mallon 80), Ross Tierney; Georgie Kelly.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Regan Donelon (Colm Horgan 72), John Mahon; Jordan Gibson (Mark Byrne 88), Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (David Cawley 72); Ryan De Vries (Johnny Kenny 72), Walter Figueira, Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

