Bohemians sign midfielder Sadou Diallo from Derry City

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of midfielder Sadou Diallo from Derry City.

Diallo, 26, made 108 first-team appearances and scored eight goals with Derry, having joined the club in 2022.

Born in Guinea but raised in England since the age of eight, Diallo came through the academy system at Manchester City, representing England at U19 international level, before moving to Wolves.

✍️ Bohemian FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sadou Diallo from Derry City: https://t.co/tUCqe5NonA



❤️🖤 Welcome to Dalymount Park, Sadou. pic.twitter.com/BTnGvp1Abi — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) January 22, 2026

Prior to joining Derry, Diallo lined out for Forest Green Rovers in League Two and Accrington Stanley in League One.

Diallo is the sixth new arrival at Dalymount Park ahead of the 2026 season following the additions of Patrick Hickey (Galway United), Sam Todd (Derry City), Hugh Martin (UCD), Harry Vaughan (Hull City, loan) and Paul Walters (FC Cincinnati, loan).

Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said: “Sadou has been one of the top midfielders in the country for the past number of seasons, so this is a massive signing for us.

“He came through the academy at Man City but really came into his own and really found himself moving to Ireland and playing with Derry.

“We are delighted to add him to our group. He has been playing at the top end of the league throughout his time at Derry and that is something he wants to continue with us, so we are really looking forward to getting started with him.

“He’s a really intelligent footballer with a proper attitude. He has been magnificent in the league for the past three seasons or so, and I feel there is even more to come from him too. He can get better and better all the time.”

Diallo worked with Reynolds when the Bohs boss was assistant manager at Derry City.

“It feels great to sign for Bohs, and it was an easy decision for me to make,” he said.

“This is a massive club and I’m coming to play under a manager I know and who knows me. Rennie knows my game inside out and knows what I am good at and what I need to get better at.

“I know how Bohs play and I like how they play having come up against them. They were always very tough games, so I’m delighted to be here pulling on a Bohs jersey today.

“I’ve been in the league for three and a half years now with Derry, have come close to winning the league before, so staying here and hoping to go on further here is something that really appealed to me.

“Bohs are in Europe this season, that’s something I’ve experienced with Derry before, and every footballer wants to play in the biggest games and European games are a dream to be involved in, so that is something I am really looking forward to this season.

“I just can’t wait to get started now, and to meet the group. I know everyone at the club is looking forward to the opening game at the Aviva Stadium. I’ve never played in a Dublin derby before, so it is a game I’m determined to be involved in.”