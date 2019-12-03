Bohemians snap up the former Liverpool youth star as spell with St Pat's ends

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED former Liverpool youth star Glen McAuley on a one-year deal after the striker’s stay with St Patrick’s Athletic came to a premature end.

The 19-year-old only put pen to paper on an 18-month contract with the Saints in July after he was released following five years at Anfield.

Harry Kenny was the man in charge at St Pat’s when they beat off competition from Shamrock Rovers to land the teenager, but his stint at Richmond Park ended soon after when the Saints boss was replaced by new boss Stephen O’Donnell.

McAuley scored once in eight appearances for the Saints and, despite another season on his contract, he was allowed leave Inchicore.

Bohs manager Keith Long has acted quickly and McAuley, who earned caps for the Republic of Ireland as far as U19 level, will be available for the start of pre-season.

McAuley, incidentally, is a self-confessed Shamrock Rovers supporter and hails from Tallaght, the home turf of Bohs’ biggest rivals.

