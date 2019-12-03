This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians snap up the former Liverpool youth star as spell with St Pat's ends

19-year-old striker Glen McAuley spent five years at Anfield and has joined the Dalymount Park club for the 2020 season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,842 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4916634
Bohemians' latest signing, Glen McAuley.
Image: Bohemians/Twitter
Bohemians' latest signing, Glen McAuley.
Bohemians' latest signing, Glen McAuley.
Image: Bohemians/Twitter

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED former Liverpool youth star Glen McAuley on a one-year deal after the striker’s stay with St Patrick’s Athletic came to a premature end.

The 19-year-old only put pen to paper on an 18-month contract with the Saints in July after he was released following five years at Anfield.

Harry Kenny was the man in charge at St Pat’s when they beat off competition from Shamrock Rovers to land the teenager, but his stint at Richmond Park ended soon after when the Saints boss was replaced by new boss Stephen O’Donnell.

McAuley scored once in eight appearances for the Saints and, despite another season on his contract, he was allowed leave Inchicore.

Bohs manager Keith Long has acted quickly and McAuley, who earned caps for the Republic of Ireland as far as U19 level, will be available for the start of pre-season. 

McAuley, incidentally, is a self-confessed Shamrock Rovers supporter and hails from Tallaght, the home turf of Bohs’ biggest rivals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie