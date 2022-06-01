Bohs youngster's stunner the highlight as Ireland overcome Iceland

All the goals as Jad Hakiki, Sean Grehan and Jamie Mullins secure a 3-0 win for Tom Mohan’s team against 🇮🇸👏



BOHEMIANS YOUNGSTER Jamie Mullins’ goal was the pick of the bunch as Ireland U19s beat their Icelandic counterparts 3-0 in the first of two friendlies between the teams.

Tom Mohan’s side took the lead midway through the first half.

After a run down the right by Harry Vaughan, Sam Curtis’ ball into the box caused problems and Jad Hakiki was able to poke home from close range.

Ireland doubled their advantage after the break as Sean Grehan headed home from a corner put into the back post.

Mullins then put the icing on the cake with a spectacular effort from distance, after good work by Gbemi Arubi in the build-up.

Republic of Ireland: Maguire (Mason 60), Curtis, ( Brooks 77), Nevin (Ferizaj 60), Abankwah (O’Reilly,60), Grehan (Coleman 77 mins), Murphy (Okagbue 87), Fraser (Mullins 70), Vaughan (Golding 77), O’Mahony ( Zefi 70), Hakiki (Arubi 70), Ryan

Iceland: Magnusson, Karlsson, Antonsson, Gudmundsson, Mikaelson, Styrmisson, Dortsteinsson, Brynjolfsson, Juliusson, Bjarnson, Kristjansson

Substitutes: Georgesson, Adalsteinsson, Gislason, Jorundsson, Birgusson, Gudmusson, Nokkvason, Jonsson, Thorbjornsson Stole

Referee: Campoy Candela (Spain)