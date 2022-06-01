Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

Bohs youngster's stunner the highlight as Ireland overcome Iceland

Jamie Mullins caught the eye amid a convincing victory.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,802 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5780959

BOHEMIANS YOUNGSTER Jamie Mullins’ goal was the pick of the bunch as Ireland U19s beat their Icelandic counterparts 3-0 in the first of two friendlies between the teams.

Tom Mohan’s side took the lead midway through the first half.

After a run down the right by Harry Vaughan, Sam Curtis’ ball into the box caused problems and Jad Hakiki was able to poke home from close range.

Ireland doubled their advantage after the break as Sean Grehan headed home from a corner put into the back post.

Mullins then put the icing on the cake with a spectacular effort from distance, after good work by Gbemi Arubi in the build-up.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Republic of Ireland: Maguire (Mason 60), Curtis, ( Brooks 77), Nevin (Ferizaj 60), Abankwah (O’Reilly,60), Grehan (Coleman 77 mins), Murphy (Okagbue 87), Fraser (Mullins 70), Vaughan (Golding 77),  O’Mahony ( Zefi 70), Hakiki (Arubi 70), Ryan

Iceland: Magnusson, Karlsson, Antonsson, Gudmundsson, Mikaelson, Styrmisson, Dortsteinsson, Brynjolfsson, Juliusson, Bjarnson, Kristjansson
Substitutes: Georgesson, Adalsteinsson, Gislason, Jorundsson, Birgusson, Gudmusson, Nokkvason, Jonsson, Thorbjornsson Stole

Referee: Campoy Candela (Spain)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie