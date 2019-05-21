Bologna earn 'miracle' Serie A survival in six-goal Lazio thriller

BOLOGNA COACH SINISA Mihajlovic hailed his team for pulling off a “miracle” to secure their top flight survival with a 3-3 draw at Lazio on Monday enough to keep the northerners in Serie A next season.

It was a vital point for Bologna who have been transformed since the arrival of Serbian coach Mihajlovic in place of Filippo Inzaghi last February.

“Nobody, or at least very few believed in us staying up a few months ago,” said Serb Mihajlovic, a former Yugoslavia international.

“I was one of the few. The more that time went by, the more convinced I was that we were on the right road but it was still something of a small miracle.”

The club were 18th with just two wins from 21 games when the former Serbia, AC Milan and Torino coach arrived, but since have won eight matches out of 16 and are now positioned 12th.

“Now, we’re aiming to pull off a real masterstroke on Saturday (against Napoli) to finish 10th,” he added.

Lazio are already through to next season’s Europa League after their Coppa Italia win over Atalanta last Wednesday in Rome, and have nothing left to play for as they sit eighth.

