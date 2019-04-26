Bolton's clash with Brentford called off after players threaten strike action

The performances of Ireland U19 international Luca Connell have been among the few highlights of a dismal season for Bolton Wanderers.

The performances of Ireland U19 international Luca Connell have been among the few highlights of a dismal season for Bolton Wanderers.

TROUBLED BOLTON WANDERERS’ Championship match against Brentford tomorrow has been called off just hours after the relegated club’s players threatened to go on strike.

Furious at repeated problems with unpaid salaries, Bolton’s frustrated players issued a statement making it clear they were willing to take strike action. The cash-strapped club, relegated to the third tier last week, are in the process of completing a takeover.

“Bolton Wanderers Football Club regrettably confirms that Saturday’s Championship fixture against Brentford has been called off,” the Bolton statement read. “The club would like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Second-bottom Bolton have two games remaining this season, with their last match against Nottingham Forest next weekend. Earlier in the day, a statement released on behalf of Bolton’s players laid bare the extent of the crisis.

“The long-running financial crisis at our club has been well documented. As has the fact that we, the playing staff have yet to receive our March salaries,” the statement said.

“Five of our coaching staff are also yet to be paid for March. We thought that the prospective takeover of the club would provide a solution, but difficulties in its completion has left us no further forward. This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own.”

The English Football League said it had decided to “suspend” the fixture and deems Bolton to be guilty of misconduct, adding in a statement it will now consider whether or not the fixture will be played.

© – AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: