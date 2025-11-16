Springboks add Mbonambi and Mchunu to squad for Ireland showdown

WORLD CHAMPIONS SOUTH Africa have added hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to their squad ahead of Autumn Nations Series Tests against Ireland and Wales.

The Springboks face Ireland in Dublin next Saturday evening, and Wales in Cardiff seven days later, after victories over Japan, France and Italy in other matches on their European tour.

Double World Cup winner Mbonambi has slipped down the order this season after being the understudy to Malcolm Marx for many seasons.

Assuming Marx returns to the starting line-up for the Dublin Test after being rested against Italy, Mbonambi will compete with Johan Grobbelaar for a place on the bench.

First choice loosehead prop Ox Nche was forced to return home after being injured against Japan in the first match of the tour in London.

That left Gerhard Steenekamp and Boan Venter as the specialist contenders for the No.1 shirt, while tighthead Thomas du Toit is capable of moving to the other side of the front row.

Steenekamp will be the likely starter against Ireland with Mchunu challenging Venter for a place among the replacements.

“This is a longer tour than usual, and we have big matches lined up against Ireland and Wales, which prompted the decision to call up Bongi and Ntuthuko,” said head coach Rassie Erasmus in a statement.

“Several players will not be eligible for selection for the final Test against Wales, as the match falls outside of the international window.

“So it makes sense to call up the players now to get them back into the swing of things at training this week, while at the same time increasing the depth for our challenge against Ireland.”

Dublin has proved a bogey venue for the Springboks, who lost their last three internationals in the Aviva, including a humiliating 38-3 defeat in 2017.

– © AFP 2025