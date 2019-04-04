This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boost for Barcelona ahead of Man United Champions League clash

Ousmane Dembele returned to team training on Thursday, increasing hopes that he will recover in time for the game.

By AFP Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 4:27 PM
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA WINGER OUSMANE Dembele returned to team training on Thursday, increasing hopes that he will recover from his hamstring injury in time for next week’s Champions League trip to Manchester United.

“Jasper Cillessen (also out injured) and Ousmane Dembele were back training with the group,” the La Liga leaders said on their website.

Dembele was ruled out for around a month after picking up a hamstring injury during Barca’s 5-1 hammering of Lyon that booked them the quarter-final clash with United, with the Frenchman scoring the fifth after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Spanish media report that the World Cup winner will not be back in time for the weekend’s visit of Atletico Madrid — who are second in La Liga but eight points behind Barca — but could be ready for the first leg at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

© – AFP 2018

