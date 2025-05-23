The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
No Carbery for Bordeaux, Saints welcome back Furbank for Champions Cup final
JOEY CARBERY HAS been left out of Bordeaux-Begles’ team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup final meeting with Northampton Saints in Cardiff [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
The former Leinster and Munster player has not been included in Bordeaux’s matchday 23, with the French side selecting a 6/2 bench split.
Bordeaux have been able to select Damian Penaud, with the winger recovering from an injury sustained in the semi-final defeat of Toulouse.
Northampton Saints welcome back George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme to their matchday 23.
Furbank starts at fullback in his first appearance for Saints since April.
Otherwise it’s a familiar Northampton side, with Director of Rugby Phil Dowson opting for a 5/3 bench split.
Curtis Langdon, Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Coles and James Ramm have all been passed fit to start.
Sleightholme is set to come off the bench to feature for the first time since December.
Sam Graham, George Hendy, and Ulster-bound Juarno Augustus are among the players unavailable for the Premiership side due to injury.
Northampton Saints:
Replacements:
Bordeaux-Bègles:
Replacements:
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)
