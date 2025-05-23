No Carbery for Bordeaux, Saints welcome back Furbank for Champions Cup final

JOEY CARBERY HAS been left out of Bordeaux-Begles’ team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup final meeting with Northampton Saints in Cardiff [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

The former Leinster and Munster player has not been included in Bordeaux’s matchday 23, with the French side selecting a 6/2 bench split.

Bordeaux have been able to select Damian Penaud, with the winger recovering from an injury sustained in the semi-final defeat of Toulouse.

Northampton Saints welcome back George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme to their matchday 23.

Furbank starts at fullback in his first appearance for Saints since April.

Otherwise it’s a familiar Northampton side, with Director of Rugby Phil Dowson opting for a 5/3 bench split.

Curtis Langdon, Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Coles and James Ramm have all been passed fit to start.

Sleightholme is set to come off the bench to feature for the first time since December.

Sam Graham, George Hendy, and Ulster-bound Juarno Augustus are among the players unavailable for the Premiership side due to injury.

Northampton Saints:

15. George Furbank

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall (capt)

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. James Ramm

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1 Emmanuel Iyogun

2 Curtis Langdon

3 Trevor Davison

4 Temo Mayanavanua

5 Tom Lockett

6 Alex Coles

7 Josh Kemeny

8 Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Craig Wright

17. Tarek Haffar

18. Elliot Millar Mills

19. Ed Prowse

20. Angus Scott-Young

21. Tom James

22. Tom Litchfield

23. Ollie Sleightholme