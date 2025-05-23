Advertisement
More Stories
Joey Carbery will not feature in the Champions Cup final. James Crombie/INPHO
Freeteams news

No Carbery for Bordeaux, Saints welcome back Furbank for Champions Cup final

Bordeaux winger Damian Penaud has recovered from injury and is fit to start in Cardiff.
1.16pm, 23 May 2025
5

JOEY CARBERY HAS been left out of Bordeaux-Begles’ team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup final meeting with Northampton Saints in Cardiff [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

The former Leinster and Munster player has not been included in Bordeaux’s matchday 23, with the French side selecting a 6/2 bench split.

Bordeaux have been able to select Damian Penaud, with the winger recovering from an injury sustained in the semi-final defeat of Toulouse.

UBB

Northampton Saints welcome back George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme to their matchday 23.

Furbank starts at fullback in his first appearance for Saints since April.

Otherwise it’s a familiar Northampton side, with Director of Rugby Phil Dowson opting for a 5/3 bench split.

Curtis Langdon, Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Coles and James Ramm have all been passed fit to start.

Sleightholme is set to come off the bench to feature for the first time since December.

Sam Graham, George Hendy, and Ulster-bound Juarno Augustus are among the players unavailable for the Premiership side due to injury. 

Northampton Saints:

  • 15. George Furbank
  • 14. Tommy Freeman
  • 13. Fraser Dingwall (capt)
  • 12. Rory Hutchinson
  • 11. James Ramm
  • 10. Fin Smith
  • 9. Alex Mitchell
  • 1 Emmanuel Iyogun
  • 2 Curtis Langdon
  • 3 Trevor Davison
  • 4 Temo Mayanavanua
  • 5 Tom Lockett
  • 6 Alex Coles
  • 7 Josh Kemeny
  • 8 Henry Pollock

Replacements:

  • 16. Craig Wright
  • 17. Tarek Haffar
  • 18. Elliot Millar Mills
  • 19. Ed Prowse
  • 20. Angus Scott-Young
  • 21. Tom James
  • 22. Tom Litchfield
  • 23. Ollie Sleightholme

Bordeaux-Bègles:

  • 15. Romain Buros
  • 14. Damian Penaud
  • 13. Nicols Depoortère
  • 12. Yoram Moefana
  • 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
  • 10. Matthieu Jalibert
  • 9. Maxime Lucu (capt)
  • 1. Jefferson Poirot
  • 2. Maxime Lamothe
  • 3. Sipili Falatea
  • 4. Adam Coleman
  • 5. Cyril Cazeaux
  • 6. Mahamadou Diaby
  • 7. Guido Petti
  • 8. Peter Samu

Replacements:

  • 16. Connor Sa
  • 17. Ugo Boniface
  • 18. Ben Tameifuna
  • 19. Pierre Bochaton
  • 20. Bastien Vergnes
  • 21. Marko Gazzotti
  • 22. Arthur Retiere 

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie