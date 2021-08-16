Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

'After Eriksen, it gave us chills': Bordeaux striker collapses in Ligue 1 match

Samuel Kalu fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface.

By AFP Monday 16 Aug 2021, 2:54 PM
28 minutes ago 1,134 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5524220
Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu lays on the pitch as players call the medic.
Image: Daniel Cole
Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu lays on the pitch as players call the medic.
Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu lays on the pitch as players call the medic.
Image: Daniel Cole

BORDEAUX STRIKER Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.

“Kalu’s incident gave us chills. It’s always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch,” said Oudin who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.

“With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well.

“According to the doctors, it’s a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I was thinking about what happened during the Euro,” admitted Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic.

“With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie