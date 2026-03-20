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Akinola get Irish interest off to a positive start at World Indoors
BORI AKINOLA GOT Irish interest in the World Athletics Indoor Championships off to a positive start by securing automatic qualification from his 60m heat in Poland.
The national record holder came close to the 6.54-second mark he set last month with a 6.59 run to finish inside the top-three spots required in a race won by Jamaica’s Bryan Levell.
The UCD AC athlete got out brilliantly from the blocks and was just passed for second approaching the line by Dominik Illovskzy of Hungary.
He will return to Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Torun for the semi-finals this evening at 7.16pm (Irish time). If he progresses, the final is down for decision at 8.22pm tonight.
The other Irish in action this morning are Maeve O’Neill and Emma Moore (Women’s 800m heats) at 11.51am and Mark English (Men’s 800m heats) at 12.26pm.
James Gormley will take part in the Men’s 1500m later at 5.54pm.
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Athletics World Indoors