Dortmund take Real Madrid's young Brazilian midfielder on two-year loan

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE agreed a two-year loan deal for Real Madrid youngster Reinier Jesus.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made a €35 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo in January.

However, having only lined out for Madrid’s reserve side Castilla, the Brazilian underage international is heading to the Bundesliga until the summer of 2022 with the aim of gaining valuable first-team experience.

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre will be hoping he can be a similar success to Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, who also enjoyed a two-year loan spell at the Westfalenstadion before joining Inter Milan from Real Madrid in a €40m deal last month.

Reinier will have plenty of competition for a place in the Dortmund side with the likes of captain Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Giovanni Reyna all established at the club.

The German side insist that they will be holding onto Manchester United target Jadon Sancho this summer, while highly-rated English youngster Jude Bellingham has recently arrived from Birmingham City.

