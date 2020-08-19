This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dortmund take Real Madrid's young Brazilian midfielder on two-year loan

18-year-old Reinier completed a €35 million transfer to the Spanish capital in January.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 1:22 PM
22 minutes ago 924 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5180089
Reinier during his Real Madrid unveiling.
Image: Alter Photos/SIPA USA/PA Images
Reinier during his Real Madrid unveiling.
Reinier during his Real Madrid unveiling.
Image: Alter Photos/SIPA USA/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE agreed a two-year loan deal for Real Madrid youngster Reinier Jesus. 

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made a €35 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo in January.

However, having only lined out for Madrid’s reserve side Castilla, the Brazilian underage international is heading to the Bundesliga until the summer of 2022 with the aim of gaining valuable first-team experience. 

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre will be hoping he can be a similar success to Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, who also enjoyed a two-year loan spell at the Westfalenstadion before joining Inter Milan from Real Madrid in a €40m deal last month.

Reinier will have plenty of competition for a place in the Dortmund side with the likes of captain Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Giovanni Reyna all established at the club. 

The German side insist that they will be holding onto Manchester United target Jadon Sancho this summer, while highly-rated English youngster Jude Bellingham has recently arrived from Birmingham City. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie