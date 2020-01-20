Real Madrid confirm €35 million deal for Flamengo teenager dubbed the 'new Kaka'

REAL MADRID HAVE officially confirmed the purchase of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier from Flamengo for €35m (£29.8m).

The Brazilian wonderkid dubbed the ‘new Kaka’ has signed a long-term contract until 2026 and will initially join Real Madrid’s Castilla side.

He follows in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in moving to the Spanish capital from Brazil at a young age.

Reinier had been linked with Los Blancos for some time, with reports suggesting his move would be confirmed soon after the player’s 18th birthday on 19 January, which was earlier this month.

The amount paid represents something of a coup for Real Madrid, who were initially quoted a whopping €70m (£59.7m) for the teenager, but have ended up paying half that fee.

In 15 senior appearances for Brazilian outfit, Reinier has netted six goals and registered a further two assists — an impressive haul for such a young player.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!