This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid confirm €35 million deal for Flamengo teenager dubbed the 'new Kaka'

Los Blancos have announced the signing of the Brazilian wonderkid Reinier.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Jan 2020, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,240 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4972784
Reinier (file pic).
Image: Getty Images
Reinier (file pic).
Reinier (file pic).
Image: Getty Images

REAL MADRID HAVE officially confirmed the purchase of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier from Flamengo for €35m (£29.8m).

The Brazilian wonderkid dubbed the ‘new Kaka’ has signed a long-term contract until 2026 and will initially join Real Madrid’s Castilla side.

He follows in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in moving to the Spanish capital from Brazil at a young age.

Reinier had been linked with Los Blancos for some time, with reports suggesting his move would be confirmed soon after the player’s 18th birthday on 19 January, which was earlier this month.

The amount paid represents something of a coup for Real Madrid, who were initially quoted a whopping €70m (£59.7m) for the teenager, but have ended up paying half that fee.

In 15 senior appearances for Brazilian outfit, Reinier has netted six goals and registered a further two assists — an impressive haul for such a young player.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie