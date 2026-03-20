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Man United left frustrated by Bournemouth
Premier League:
Bournemouth 2
Man United 2
MAN UNITED HAD to settle for a 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight.
Michael Carrick’s side missed the chance to move within four points of rivals City.
More to follow
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EPL hard to beat Premier League Report Soccer Bournemouth FC team:Manchester united (Football 42)