Confirmation of Braekhus and McCaskill fight could have knock-on effect for Taylor

The fight will be on the undercard of the Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker main event.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Feb 2020, 8:20 PM
Jessica McCaskill after her win over Erica Farias last October.
Jessica McCaskill after her win over Erica Farias last October.
UNDISPUTED WORLD WELTERWEIGHT champion Cecilia Braekhus is set to defend her titles against unified Super-Lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill in April, in a fight which could prove significant for Katie Taylor down the line.

The bout, confirmed for the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday 17 April, will represent the 10th time Braekhus has defended her titles.

Another win would see Braekhus break Joe Louis’ record of 25 consecutive world title defences.

McCaskill suffered a close defeat to Katie Taylor, the WBA World champion at the time, in London in December 2017, but recovered to win the WBC Super-Lightweight crown in October 2018 before unifing the division in May 2019.

The fight will be on the undercard of the meeting of former World Super-Lightweight champions Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker.

The fight should also clear the path for Katie Taylor’s fight with seven-weight World champion Amanda Serrano.

Details of the meeting of Taylor and Serrano have yet to be finalised despite months of speculation.

The fight was originally expected to be held in New York, but possible dates in London and Manchester have also been reported.

Taylor is set to defend her four world lightweight belts in what is expected to be the richest fight in women’s pro boxing.

The winner of Braekhus v McCaskill can also likely expect to face either Taylor or Serrano down the line.

