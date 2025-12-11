More Stories
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.
LIVE: Breidablik v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League

Stephen Bradley’s side are in Iceland this evening to continue their European journey.
5.02pm, 11 Dec 2025

4 mins ago 5:25PM

Do you think Shamrock Rovers can get a result this evening to keep their European dream on track?

5 mins ago 5:24PM

The game will be shown live on Premier Sport 1 and TNT Sports 5.

7 mins ago 5:22PM

Breidablik XI

Einarsson, Ingvarsson, Margeirsson, Muminović, Yeoman, Gunnlaugsson, Jónsson, Einarsson, Bjarnason, Þorsteinsson, Ómarsson

Shamrock Rovers XI

Edward McGinty, Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Daniel Cleary, Victor Ozhianvuna, Matt Healy, Dylan Watts, Danny Grant, Cory O’Sullivan, Rory Gaffney, Graham Burke.

20 mins ago 5:08PM

Good evening all, and welcome along to our coverage of the Conference League clash between Shamrock Rovers and Breidablik.

Stephen Bradley’s side are in Iceland where they need to bring home three points if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive. A draw against AEK Athens gives Rovers one point from four games and they will need two wins to have a chance of getting inside the top 24, with a home fixture against Hamrun Spartans of Malta to come next week.

Shamrock Rovers and Breidablik previously met in a Champions League qualifier in 2023 where the Icelandic side won over two legs.

We’ll be bringing you through all the action this evening and will have team line-ups for your shortly as we edge closer to the 5.45pm kick-off in Reykjavik.

