LIVE: Shelbourne v Crystal Palace, Uefa Conference League
Shelbourne 0-2 Crystal Palace
22 mins: Nketiah finds himself through on goal after a great defence-splitting pass by Wharton.
But Mbeng makes a well-timed challenge to stop him getting a shot away.
20 mins: Shelbourne win a free kick in a promising position.
Palace half clear before it falls to Barrett, whose shot from about 30 yards out is wayward.
19 mins: Shelbourne are defending relatively well.
But they are struggling to keep hold of it on the rare occasions they get the ball, meaning they’re having to deal with relentless waves of Palace attacks.
14 mins: Chance for Shelbourne.
Wood sends Boyd through on goal, but the striker can’t control it properly, and the ball runs away from him.
Down the other end, Wharton fires a first-time effort narrowly over from the edge of the area.
Out of nothing, Palace take the lead.
A nice series of passes ends with Nketiah squaring it to Uche, who finishes coolly for his first goal of the campaign.
SHELBOURNE 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE (UCHE 11)
9 mins: Shelbourne have done well in the last few minutes after an early period of Palace pressure.
Joey O’Brien’s men have passed the ball about confidently at times and not looked under significant pressure defensively.
3 mins: Early chance for Palace as a long throw into the area causes problems.
Guéhi fails to get a proper connection on the loose ball, and eventually Speel gathers it, though the offside flag was up anyway.
We’re underway…
Crystal Palace have made four changes from their 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez, Justin Devenny, Borna Sosa and Christantus Uche all come into the team.
Confirmation of the Shels team below.
Joey O’Brien has revealed Mipo Odubeko is “sick” and therefore not in the matchday squad.
It means Sean Boyd gets a rare start following an injury-interrupted campaign.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Shelbourne need a win to maintain realistic hopes of progression in the Uefa Conference League.
It won’t be easy, however.
Crystal Palace are strong favourites.
Oliver Glasner’s side started the day 16 places above them in the Uefa Conference League table and could do with a win themselves that would be all but ensure their progress to the knockout stages.
The Eagles also have had an excellent season so far domestically — they are fourth in the Premier League table, seven points off leaders Arsenal.
Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 8pm.
