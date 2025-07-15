Advertisement
Brendan Cawley. Evan Logan/INPHO
Man in the Middle

Kildare's Brendan Cawley to referee the All-Ireland senior football final

It will be the first senior decider that Cawley has been in charge for.
2.55pm, 15 Jul 2025

KILDARE’S BRENDAN CAWLEY will referee this year’s All-Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Donegal.

The clash on 27 July will be the first senior showpiece that Cawley has taken charge of.

A members of the Sarsfields club, Calwey was previously the referee for the 2024 All-Ireland senior club final, the 2023 Division 1 league final, and senior semi-finals in 2022 and 2024.

This season he has been in charge of Donegal against Derry and Donegal against Armagh in the Ulster championship. In the All-Ireland series he refereed Louth against Monaghan, Dublin against Derry, and the quarter-final tie between Kerry and Armagh.

His line umpires on the day will be Monaghan’s Martin McNally and Meath’s David Coldrick. Martin will be the standby referee, and the Sideline Official will be Thomas Murphy from Galway.

Also on duty will be Garreth Whelan, from Wicklow, who will be Hawk-Eye Official, along with Seán Laverty, from Antrim, who will be the Time Official.

Cawley’s umpires on the day will be Dave Coady, Lee Moore (both from Ballykelly), Eoghan Fitzpatrick (Nurney) and Johnny Farrell (Rathangan).

