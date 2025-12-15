More Stories
Brendan Dolan celebrates his Round 2 victory at the World Darts Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeWorld Darts Championship

Brendan Dolan wins thrilling World Darts opener

The Fermanagh man defeated debutant Tavis Dudeney 3-1 on his Ally Pally return.
2.51pm, 15 Dec 2025

BRENDAN DOLAN WON his opening match at the World Darts Championship on Monday, defeating English qualifier Tavis Dudeney by three sets to one on his Ally Pally return.

Belcoo native Dolan defied nine 180s from debutant Dudeney to advance to the third round.

Dolan, ranked 39th in the world, recovered from a shaky opening leg to win the first two sets, completing a 170 checkout to clinch the second.

Dudeney, 21, rebounded to win the third set before the 52-year-old Dolan closed out the match in the fourth, taking it by three legs to two.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie