Brendan Dolan wins thrilling World Darts opener
BRENDAN DOLAN WON his opening match at the World Darts Championship on Monday, defeating English qualifier Tavis Dudeney by three sets to one on his Ally Pally return.
Belcoo native Dolan defied nine 180s from debutant Dudeney to advance to the third round.
Dolan, ranked 39th in the world, recovered from a shaky opening leg to win the first two sets, completing a 170 checkout to clinch the second.
Dudeney, 21, rebounded to win the third set before the 52-year-old Dolan closed out the match in the fourth, taking it by three legs to two.
