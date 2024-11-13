LGFA mourn passing of Brendan Martin

LGFA PRESIDENT MÍCHEÁL Naughton has led tributes to Brendan Martin, who has passed away at the age of 86.

The Offaly native played a key role in the development of ladies football following the LGFA’s formation in 1974.

Martin was the LGFA’s very first assistant treasurer and the Brendan Martin Cup, presented annually to the winners of the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship, is named in his honour.

Advertisement

LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Brendan Martin’s passing.

“Brendan’s contribution to our sport over many years is simply immeasurable and we were delighted to see him in Thurles on the 18 July for our 50th anniversary celebrations, and at Croke Park on 4 August for our TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

“Brendan spoke wonderfully in Thurles and I was honoured to present him with a commemorative medallion at Croke Park on All-Ireland Final day, to mark his special contribution to our Association.

“Brendan was a visionary trail-blazer who was incredibly passionate about Ladies Gaelic Football and the development of our sport.

“He continued to maintain a keen interest in LGFA matters right up until his sad passing following a recent illness. On behalf of all of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to extend our sympathies to Brendan’s wife, Mairead, sons Peter and Cormac, and his extended family and many friends.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO, Helen O’Rourke, added: “I’ve known Brendan for many years, and throughout the entire time that I’ve been involved with the LGFA.

“He rarely missed an All-Ireland Final and always kept a close eye on how we were doing.

“Brendan contributed so much, work that helped to pave the way for the generations that followed, and his name will be forever synonymous with Ladies Gaelic Football.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”