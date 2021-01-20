BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers plays down title talk but relishing challenge

Leicester are top of the Premier League by a point after beating Chelsea.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 945 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5330082
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans after the game.
Image: PA
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans after the game.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans after the game.
Image: PA

MANAGER BRENDAN RODGERS continued to play down Leicester’s title chances despite the Foxes going top of the Premier League.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison scored to beat Chelsea 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The Foxes are now a point ahead of Manchester United, having played a game more, although Manchester City will take the lead if they beat Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Just six points separate the top seven and Rodgers wants to keep a lid on any talk of a title challenge.

He said: “I don’t really think about it, it’s something which gets floated about and we have seen it all season.

“Tottenham a few weeks ago and Chelsea themselves, five or six weeks ago everyone was talking about them.

“The quality of Manchester City, Liverpool are the champions and Manchester United have been great. For Leicester to be up with the level of teams who are there makes me really happy.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge to be up there but we are happy to take on that challenge.

“You have seen the real spirit of the side tonight. We were a real threat going forward.

“The performance and maturity of the team was pleasing. I knew we were playing against a talented team and we had to be right on our game.”

Ndidi opened the scoring after six minutes when his 20-yard drive flew in off the post, Chelsea switching off from a short Leicester corner.

It set the tone for the game and the hosts never looked back, with Maddison hitting the bar soon after.

Edouard Mendy saved from Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton before Chelsea’s frustrations grew when VAR denied them a penalty after 38 minutes.

Jonny Evans tripped Christian Pulisic and referee Craig Pawson initially pointed to the spot but replays showed the foul was just outside the area.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mason Mount fired the free-kick over and the Foxes immediately doubled their lead. Kasper Schmeichel’s goal kick eventually fell for Albrighton and his lobbed pass found Maddison unmarked in the area to beat Mendy and settle the game four minutes before the break.

There was no way back for inferior Chelsea and their night was summed up when Timo Werner had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Defeat – a sixth of the season – left them eighth in the top flight, five points behind the top four as the pressure mounts on boss Frank Lampard.

He said: “I can’t get caught up in what the reaction will be. I took this job knowing there will be difficult times. At the moment we have to fight.

“Where things were rosy in December, they are not so rosy now. When you are playing well like we were you relax and settle down and this game kicks you up the backside.

“I’m able to handle the pressure. I could sense these periods would come and that’s all I can concern myself about.

“There are players who are not playing as well as they should be, that’s a simple fact.

“I’m disappointed with both the goals. We know we can compete with Leicester when we are are playing well but when you go 2-0 down and you are in a difficult period of form it affects the game hugely.

“The players know they were beaten by a better team, a team we are behind and one we want to catch. The general theme of our performance was slow and sluggish.” 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie