Andrews' 10-man Brentford shock Aston Villa

Premier League 2pm results

Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford

Manchester United 3-2 Fulham

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

*******

ASTON VILLA WERE controversially denied a goal by VAR as their Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow in a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Brentford.

Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike was chalked off after VAR Paul Tierney ruled the ball had gone out of play 19 seconds earlier, when Villa had it near their own corner flag.

The official made the decision after a check which took over three minutes, with Brentford going on to see out the victory despite playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Advertisement

Dango Ouattara scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, just minutes after Kevin Schade had been sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

The Bees produced a fine defensive performance after the break and condemned Villa to a second successive home league defeat, which probably ends any realistic hopes of challenging for the title.

It marked another big win in an impressive season for Keith Andrews’ side, who are firmly in the race for European football next term. Caoimhín Kelleher played the full 90 minutes with captain Nathan Collins playing the last half-hour off the bench. The Irish captain sat out the game from the start, nursing a slight knock.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest who played half the game with 10 men after Neco Williams was shown a red card for handball on the goal line.

Palace picked up just their third point from their last nine games which has seen them drop down into the relegation battle.

Forest got off to a flying start when Morgan Gibbs-White struck his sixth goal of the season but the game turned at the end of the half when Williams was shown a red card for stopping Jefferson Lerma’s header from going in with a deliberate handball.

Ismaila Sarr rolled in the resulting penalty and Palace dominated possession in the second period but Forest were seemingly comfortable despite the inferior numbers.

Palace were disappointing after the break and it looked like Forest would get the winner following a chaotic ending but both sides moved a point further clear of the bottom three.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney