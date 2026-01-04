Nathan Collins scores as Keith Andrews' Brentford close in on top 5

Premier League 3pm games:

Everton 2-4 Brentford

Newcastle 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Nathan Collins was on target as Brentford beat Everton 4-2 in the Premier League today.

The result sees Keith Andrews’ side move up to seventh in the table and leaves them only a point adrift of fifth-place Man United.

More to follow