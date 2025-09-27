'I'm more convinced he's gonna save it than they score' - Brentford's Irish on Man United win

BRENTFORD’S IRISH CONTINGENT are savouring a crucial home win over Manchester United.

Keith Andrews’ side beat the troubled Red Devils 3-1 in the Premier League this afternoon.

"I'm more convinced he's gonna save it than they score"



Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher react to Brentford's 3-1 victory over Man United, and the saved penalty 🗣



🎙@julesbreach | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/NilxjEPySI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Caoimhín Kelleher saved a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the second half, while Nathan Collins played the full game.

Brentford captain Collins conceded the penalty in the 75th minute after a tug on Bryan Mbeumo, the score 2-1 at the time.

While Michael Owen and Joe Cole are among the pundits who felt Collins should have been sent off rather than just booked, the Leixlip man played down the incident.

“I knew (I wouldn’t be sent-off) . . . tactical,” he told TNT Sports in a post-match interview alongside Kelleher.

Advertisement

Nathan Collins fouls Bryan Mbeumo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I had trust in him though (to save the penalty), I’ve seen him do it before. When he goes into a penalty, I’m more convinced he’s gonna save it than they score.”

“It was obviously important,” Kelleher added. “It come at an important time in the game, when we were 2-1 up. It was a big save and obviously we did well to finish it off and get the win.”

Collins hailed his Irish teammate, who joined the Bees from Liverpool this summer.

“Ah, unbelievable. Since he’s come in, he’s been so part of the group, so fluid. We’ve needed him. He’s got that security that we need behind us, he’s been top-class.”

“It’s been brilliant,” Kelleher reflected on life in West London. “Obviously Nathan’s helped me a lot to settle in, the lads here have been really welcoming. It’s a really good club, we just need more games like this now.”

Brenford started the day just above the relegation zone in 17th place with one win, but their victory was fully merited with United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir making some impressive saves.

Keith Andrews celebrates at full-time. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I haven’t had many games as a manager, so it (ranks) pretty high,” said Andrews, having succeeded Thomas Frank over the summer.

“A lot will get made of me in a new role, but the one thing I take is just proud of what we’ve produced against a very talented set of players.

“I thought we dovetailed nicely between enticing them and hurting them.

“We tried to create overloads and it certainly felt how we played that (going) around and through at times would be on, and the players did that with real courage and conviction.”

Collins also outlined Brentford’s ambition to push on after their second league win of the season: they host Manchester City next week.

“I don’t think we’re at our best yet either. I think today we had spells where we weren’t good enough, we reapplied pressure on ourselves. There’s a lot more to come from us.

“This is the bottom standard and we work from that.”

- With reporting from Press Association