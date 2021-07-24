Brian Barry-Murphy named Man City's new development squad manager

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the appointment of former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy as the new manager of their Elite Development Squad.

The 42-year-old Corkman stepped down at League Two Dale after two years in charge last month.

Barry-Murphy will succeed Enzo Maresca, who recently left City to take over at Italian side Parma.

The Man City statement reads: “Manchester City can confirm the coaching structure for our Elite Development Squad and Under-18s ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Brian Barry-Murphy has been appointed as Lead Coach of our EDS group in succession to Enzo Maresca following the Italian’s departure to take charge of Parma earlier this summer.

“The 42-year-old Irishman enjoyed a highly successful near 20-year playing career, representing a host of clubs including Bury, Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Manchester City can confirm the coaching structure for our Elite Development Squad and Under-18s ahead of the 2021/22 campaign ⬇️



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/iDRpS0s08Jhttps://t.co/gywp3xMqfe — Man City Academy (@ManCityAcademy) July 24, 2021

“The son of renowned Gaelic sports figure Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Brian also won two caps for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Appointed as part of the coaching set-up at Rochdale in 2013 while still playing, Barry-Murphy was subsequently appointed as caretaker manager at the Spotland club in 2019 before being handed the role on a permanent basis.

“He earned widespread praise for overseeing an attractive, possession-based brand of attacking football as well for his work in developing and encouraging young talent at the club before stepping down at the end of last month.

“Brian will be assisted by Danny Walker who continues the role as assistant coach that he performed under Maresca last term, where he helped our EDS side secure a first-ever Premier League 2 title in impressive fashion.”