Brian Barry-Murphy leaves role as Rochdale manager

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY has left his role as manager of Rochdale.

The League Two outfit confirmed the Corkman’s exit in a statement this evening, which reads:

“The Board of Directors have reluctantly agreed, after careful consideration, to release Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his personal request, having been approached by the manager’s representative.

“Lee Riley and Jim McNulty will take temporary charge of first team affairs until a permanent successor can be found.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Brian for his service to the club over the last 11 years, in his roles as player, coach and manager.

“We wish him every success in the future.”

The son of GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy, 42-year-old Brian moved into coaching after hanging up his boots at Rochdale in 2017. His playing career, which began at Cork City, also included spells with Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury.

Barry-Murphy now leaves behind a sizeable contingent of Irish players at the side, having suffered relegation recently.