Brian Dooher: 'That's ultimately Croke Park's decision, that's not our decision'

TYRONE CO-MANAGER Brian Dooher has not ruled out a return to the All-Ireland SFC for the Ulster champions.

Red Hand chiefs today stated they were not in a position to face Kerry in a semi-final showdown next weekend.

The GAA had already pushed the tie back by a week as Tyrone battled with a Covid outbreak within the squad and staff.

“That’s ultimately Croke Park’s decision, that’s not our decision,” Dooher told Off The Ball this afternoon when asked about the possibility of Tyrone ultimately taking to the pitch in the last-four clash.

“The decision we made today was due to the medical advice from an eminent person, and eminent people, that gave us this report on the state of play on our panel. We had to make the decision based on player welfare and that’s where we are at the minute.”

Kerry have this evening released a statement from chairman Tim Murphy on the matter.

“We became aware of today’s announcement by Tyrone GAA at the same time as everyone else. Subsequently the GAA has issued a statement which indicates their intention to meet and issue a response.

“When this response is made known, Kerry GAA will be in a position to issue a further statement on the matter.”

Croke Park bosses will now consider whether to proceed without the northern county –with Kerry receiving a bye to play either Dublin or Mayo in the final — or delay the championship yet further, given all the knock-on effects that entails.

“I think it is time ultimately that the experts in that area should talk to each another, from Croke Park and from Tyrone GAA and see what’s the right thing to do by these players,” Dooher said when asked about another week’s grace from the Association.

“These players have put in a hell of an effort this year in a very challenging environment, and it is disappointing that it has come to this to take away an opportunity to play in All-Ireland semi-final.”

“We’ll ask the GAA to look at it again surely,” he continued, “but we are talking about the GAA’s decision at the end of the day and we respect that. It’s just we just had to make this decision today from a player welfare point of view. And I suppose we didn’t want to get here but we had to make the decision based on player welfare.”