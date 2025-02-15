'He's a pretty inspirational figure' - Brian Fenton's day in Ireland camp

A SIX NATIONS break week usually means a change of pace for the Ireland squad. They will still have the usual tough days on the training pitch, but the week comes with more free time outside of camp, while the coaching team also make an attempt to freshen things up when everyone is in house.

On Thursday, Dublin football legend Brian Fenton paid the group a visit. Yesterday they had their traditional training session against the Ireland U20s, while Simon Easterby had also organised a sauna trip for his players.

Those little rewards feel well earned when you’ve made a strong start to the championship, with Ireland taking maximum points from their opening two games against England and Wales.

“To be able to get so many lessons out of the two games, by no means were they perfect performances, so we’re continually trying,” says Garry Ringrose, fresh from that session with Neil Doak’s U20s squad.

“There was a good buzz and energy, certainly from them and the opportunity they have to train against the seniors, but then from us to keep trying to get better, improve and challenge ourselves.”

Garry Ringrose spoke to the media in Abbotstown yesterday.

There’s been an edge to some of those sessions previously, with the younger cubs keen to make an impression against the senior stars, but this time all involved were reminded to be on their best behaviour.

“In the past I’ve been involved in a few intense sessions, but I think we were warned and they were warned to make sure nothing came to blows,” Ringrose says.

“But it’s brilliant, and I remember when I was U20s and getting the chance to train with the seniors and it’s class experience. And then even for us, when we’re training against ourselves sometimes we know the calls and stuff like that, it’s kind of good to play them against opposition that aren’t up to speed from that perspective and see what works and what doesn’t.”

That session came hot on the back of Fenton’s visit on Thursday, with the seven-time All-Ireland winner clearly making a strong impression on the group.

It was cool having him in. He’s a pretty inspirational figure, certainly as a Dub but I think everyone in the room was admiring him for what he’s achieved as a player and with the team he’s involved in.

“There’s loads of crossover between high-performance environments so I was picking his brain a little bit and even on some of the aerial stuff – he’s some man to win a ball in the midfield and with the new rules, we were asking him for some tips and cues that he uses that helped him through his career.”

Fenton was one of the greatest high-fielders in the intercounty game, so it was no surprise to hear he came armed with a few pearls of wisdom.

“Right from the kick execution to the timing of the chase, the entry into the contest, trying to win the breaking ball, there’s loads of different aspects and it was just really cool hearing his perspective, what helped him through the years.

“I’m certainly a big fan of him and the Dubs and what they’ve managed to do. Everyone in the room yesterday, even outside of Dublin, would admire what he was a part of.

At no point did he mention the word ‘I’. He was very insistent on him being part of a great team and culture.

“And I get the chance to work with Dec D’Arcy at Leinster, and he was at Dublin, and Gary Keegan with us would have spent time with Dublin. Any environment that has achieved huge success for a prolonged period of time, all of us would be keen to know what they’re doing, what they’re thinking. From the game perspective, talking about the aerial battle, it was great getting his insights into how he approached it and how the team approached it.”

Like many areas of Ireland’s game, the team’s approach around the high ball still owes some gratitude to Joe Schmidt. Last year Paul O’Connell revealed how the team continue to use some of Schmidt’s language around how they coach the breakdown, and Ringrose explained it’s a similar story to their work around the high ball.

“I remember when I was first in the environment Joe Schmidt used to really drive it and had some principles that we still use and reference today and then I guess, when teams got a bit cuter, in terms of providing a block and stuff like that, I don’t think it ever got any easier because it’s not exactly and easy skill but it did give fellas – if you got that right – a cleaner approach or jump at the ball.

Fenton gave the players some advice around the aerial game.

“Now that that’s been taken away I think it’s a massive challenge. There are loads of different aspects to it. It’s great, certainly the crowd get involved, the players, it can give us energy so it’s something we’re continually trying to review and get better at because it’s kind of ebbed and flowed from when I first started.

“But as I said a couple of the principles Joe spoke about are still being spoken about now.”

Ringrose started the second round win over Scotland on the bench, but continues to be an integral part of the squad – with his importance highlighted by the signing of a new three-year contract this week.

“It’s just a privilege to play with the club I grew up watching, and to continue to play or be involved and backed by Ireland.

“My motivation is to do anything I can to help any team I’m involved in, whether that’s starting on the bench, or not involved. That will be my motivation and driving force for the next three years.”