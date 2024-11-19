The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Two-time Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton announces inter-county retirement
LAST UPDATE | 9 mins ago
BRIAN FENTON HAS announced his retirement from inter-county football.
The news that the Dublin midfielder has made the shock decision to step away aged 31 was first reported by The Irish Times’ Gordon Manning last night.
A statement confirming the decision was released by Dublin GAA this morning.
Fenton bows out with seven All-Ireland senior titles, two Footballer of the Year awards (2018 and 2020), six All-Stars, 10 Leinster championships and four National League honours.
The Raheny man made his Dublin senior debut in 2015, is now widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of Gaelic football.
He enjoyed a six-year unbeaten championship run from 2015 to 2021, and remarkably never lost a Leinster senior championship game.
Fenton remained a standout player for Dessie Farrell’s side last season, and was nominated for an All-Star at the recent awards ceremony.
He now joins another Dublin great, James McCarthy, in retirement after a decade of Dublin service.
