Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

Steelers hire Flores after his racism suit against NFL

The Dolphins fired Flores last month after three seasons guiding Miami.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 9:38 PM
47 minutes ago 1,344 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5688157
Brian Flores impressed as Dolphins head coach.
Image: John Mccall
Brian Flores impressed as Dolphins head coach.
Brian Flores impressed as Dolphins head coach.
Image: John Mccall

FORMER MIAMI DOLPHINS coach Brian Flores, who has filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices, was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an assistant coach.

Flores was hired as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on the Steelers’ staff of Mike Tomlin, who for a time this off-season was the only Black head coach in the NFL.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

The Dolphins fired Flores, who is Black, last month after three seasons guiding Miami. The team went 24-25, including a 9-8 campaign in 2021, but failed to make the playoffs in his tenure.

Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos claiming racial discrimination.

Flores said the Broncos and Giants conducted “sham” interviews with him to fulfill terms of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which required interviews of minority candiates outside the club when considering candidates for head coach and other posts.

The league called his lawsuit “without merit” and the clubs denied his allegations.

But the NFL is investigating his claims against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who Flores said in the lawsuit offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss in his first season as coach because he wanted the team to finish as poorly as possible to have a higher pick in the next year’s NFL Draft.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Flores interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs before and after filing his lawsuit, but the Giants, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints hired other canidates.

The NFL now has three Black head coaches following Houston’s hiring of Lovie Smith and Miami’s hiring of Mike McDaniel, who is multi-racial.

Flores joins a Pittsburgh staff that saw defensive coordinator Keith Butler retire after seven years in that job and 19 years as a Steelers assistant.

Teryl Austin replaced Butler, leaving behind the job that was filled by Flores.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie