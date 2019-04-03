This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'To be honest, I don't care' - Dundalk not concerned by pace-setting Rovers

‘We look after ourselves. They can do what they want,’ Brian Gartland said of the Premier Division leaders.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 2:44 PM
Dundalk's Brian Gartland with Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers after the recent draw between the teams.
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

THEY’RE THE ONLY undefeated team in the Premier Division this season but there’s still much more to come from defending champions Dundalk.

That’s the verdict of defender Brian Gartland, who captained his side to a 1-0 victory against Cork City on Friday night.

Dundalk have defied the injury absences of key midfield trio Chris Shields, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney to ensure that Vinny Perth has yet to experience defeat in a competitive game since taking over as head coach.

However, in the early stages of their bid to retain the title, the Lilywhites find themselves seven points adrift of an in-form Shamrock Rovers outfit who have benefitted from playing two games more than their rivals.

After five consecutive seasons of battling with Cork City, the initial signs in this campaign suggest that Dundalk are likely to face fresh competition if another two-horse race develops. However, Gartland isn’t concerned by Rovers’ promising start, which has seen them collect 22 points from a possible 27. 

“To be honest, I don’t care,” he said of the Hoops’ seven-point buffer, which Dundalk will have the opportunity to reduce with their two games in hand.

“We look after ourselves. They can do what they want. Cork aren’t out of it and we’re not out of it. We have two games in hand. Rovers got a couple of [Finn] Harps games moved forward and it obviously paid off for them. But we don’t worry about other teams.

“I say it every year but we look after ourselves. At the end of the year, if you’ve looked after yourselves and you get your results, you’ll be there and you’ll be champions. But if you’re not, you haven’t done enough.”

Brian Gartland celebrates after the game Brian Gartland celebrates after Dundalk's win against Cork City. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

When asked if he expects Rovers to sustain a title challenge this year, having struggled to establish consistency in recent seasons, Gartland said: “Like I said, I don’t really want to talk about them. I don’t talk about other teams. We look after ourselves.” 

Both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers face difficult challenges on the road this Friday night. Four days after winning in Inchicore in the EA Sports Cup, the champions return to Richmond Park to play St Patrick’s Athletic. Stephen Bradley’s side go to Cork, looking for their first win at Turner’s Cross since 2013.

Despite beginning life after Stephen Kenny by being held to draws by Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps, Gartland has been satisfied with what Dundalk have produced so far under Vinny Perth, particularly in the context of so many notable absentees.

“It’s a brilliant start for him [Vinny Perth] and for all of us,” said the 32-year-old central defender. “It’s been a great season so far. I think we’re only at about two-thirds of our potential reach. We’ve got so much more to give, so much more to do and so much more to improve on.

“We’re going nicely but we’re not content and we’re not set in our ways. There’s a lot more to come from us and we’re hoping to show that over the next month or two.” 

– Reporting by Keith Wallace

The42 Team

