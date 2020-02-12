This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brian Murphy returns home to Waterford FC following long career in English football

‘I’m happy to be back,’ says veteran keeper.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,582 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5005262
Murphy: spent three-and-a-half seasons with Cardiff City.
Image: PA
Murphy: spent three-and-a-half seasons with Cardiff City.
Murphy: spent three-and-a-half seasons with Cardiff City.
Image: PA

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League season.

Murphy, 36, returns to the League of Ireland following a long career in English football which included spells with Manchester City, Swansea, Ipswich Town, QPR, Portsmouth, and Cardiff City.

“Brian is a great signing for us,” Blues boss Alan Reynolds said.

“He’s going to bring a lot of experience into our [defensive] third. He’s been around long enough to know what he takes to dig out results, so I’m delighted to have added him to the squad.”

Murphy’s most recent stint in Irish football was a hugely successful one with Bohemians from 2007-2009 which saw the Phibsboro club win a league and cup double in 2007/08 before retaining their Premier Division crown the following season.

The Waterford native joined Cardiff in 2016 but was released at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League before re-signing on a short-term basis as injury cover.

“It’s a brand new team,” Murphy said following his signing.

“I know Rennie has been working hard behind the scenes to put a squad together. Games will prove how good or bad we really are. There’s a few new lads in, including myself, so it’ll take a bit of time for us all to get to know each other.

“Football takes care of itself. The ball, the lines on pitches, the grass, it’s all the same so it just down to us to get to know each other and get some good results for the club.

“The opportunity to come back and play some football is exciting. Myself and the family were always going to come back, and now I’m only ten minutes out the road which is great.

“I always think that if you’re happy in your personal life, football and work will follow suit so I’m happy to be back.”

Waterford kick off the new Premier Division campaign away to St Pat’s on Friday evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie