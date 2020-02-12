Brian Murphy returns home to Waterford FC following long career in English football

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League season.

Murphy, 36, returns to the League of Ireland following a long career in English football which included spells with Manchester City, Swansea, Ipswich Town, QPR, Portsmouth, and Cardiff City.

“Brian is a great signing for us,” Blues boss Alan Reynolds said.

“He’s going to bring a lot of experience into our [defensive] third. He’s been around long enough to know what he takes to dig out results, so I’m delighted to have added him to the squad.”

Murphy’s most recent stint in Irish football was a hugely successful one with Bohemians from 2007-2009 which saw the Phibsboro club win a league and cup double in 2007/08 before retaining their Premier Division crown the following season.

The Waterford native joined Cardiff in 2016 but was released at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League before re-signing on a short-term basis as injury cover.

“It’s a brand new team,” Murphy said following his signing.

“I know Rennie has been working hard behind the scenes to put a squad together. Games will prove how good or bad we really are. There’s a few new lads in, including myself, so it’ll take a bit of time for us all to get to know each other.

“Football takes care of itself. The ball, the lines on pitches, the grass, it’s all the same so it just down to us to get to know each other and get some good results for the club.

“The opportunity to come back and play some football is exciting. Myself and the family were always going to come back, and now I’m only ten minutes out the road which is great.

“I always think that if you’re happy in your personal life, football and work will follow suit so I’m happy to be back.”

Waterford kick off the new Premier Division campaign away to St Pat’s on Friday evening.

