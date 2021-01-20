'Devastated but counting my blessings' - Brid Stack looking forward to recovery after neck injury

AFLW PLAYER BRÍD Stack has revealed she is ‘devastated’ about the injury she suffered in a practice game in Adelaide on Sunday but is counting her blessings that it was not more severe.

The Cork All-Ireland winner was making her debut for the GWS Giants in a pre-season encounter when she suffered ‘a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra’ but is expected to make a full recovery and has been released from hospital.

She tweeted and posted on Instagram today an update on her recovery while thanking her GWS Giants team-mates and coaching staff, and ‘the exemplary care’ she had received from medical staff.

Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs 🙌 Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with @GWSGIANTS, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better🧡 pic.twitter.com/E5AFQm2mbw — Bríd Stack (@BridStackie) January 20, 2021

In her post, Stack wrote:

“Neck brace fitted on Sunday and I haven’t looked back since!!!

“Devastated to have sustained such an injury but I’m counting my blessings that it wasn’t a different outcome. Positive pants are on and looking forward to starting rehab once given the all clear to do so. For now, the drugs are outstanding

“Thanks for all the lovely messages over the last few days from home and away. It has meant so much to me and my family

“A massive thank you to my @gwsgiants management team and teammates especially @corastaunton and @keanecarthach for their amazing support over a very tough few days. The Australian healthcare system has been second to none and I’m so thankful for the exemplary care I have received. Special mention must go to a little man whose hugs make everything better

“Bring on the season ahead..Go Giants.”

