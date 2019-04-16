Cardiff come out on top in Premier League relegation six-pointer

CARDIFF CITY EARNED a 2-0 win over Brighton to boost their Premier League survival hopes tonight.

Goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison saw the visitors claim a much-needed win, which leaves Chris Hughton’s side just two points above the drop zone.

More to follow

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: