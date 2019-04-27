This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brighton boost hopes of Premier League survival with precious point against Newcastle

Pascal Gross’s header earned Brighton a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 8:46 PM
4 minutes ago 89 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609630
Ireland's Shane Duffy celebrates with Lewis Dunk at the final whistle.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Ireland's Shane Duffy celebrates with Lewis Dunk at the final whistle.
Ireland's Shane Duffy celebrates with Lewis Dunk at the final whistle.
Image: Gareth Fuller

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with two games to play as Pascal Gross secured a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Cardiff City’s damaging defeat to Fulham earlier in the day had given the Seagulls the chance to all but secure survival with a win. They had to make do with a point against Rafael Benitez’s side, but nevertheless appear likely to have done enough to remain in the top flight.

The Magpies forged ahead when Ayoze Perez – who scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s win over Southampton – thundered home in a first half that saw the hosts fail to register an attempt on goal.

Gross popped up 15 minutes from time, though, to seal what could prove to be a priceless point for Chris Hughton’s side, who face Arsenal and Manchester City in their remaining two fixtures.

Far from being buoyed by news of Cardiff’s defeat, Brighton started sluggishly and fell behind after 18 minutes. Paul Dummett’s cross was chested into Perez’s path 12 yards out by Salomon Rondon and the Spaniard made no mistake, lashing into the roof of the net for his fifth goal in three games.

He limped off 15 minutes later holding his hip but it did little to quell the visitors’ attacking intent, Mat Ryan having to get down quickly to thwart Fabian Schar at the end of a swashbuckling run.

The hosts’ shackles appeared to be loosened somewhat at the start of the second period and Shane Duffy came close on the hour mark, heading wide from a deep corner.

Their increasingly positive approach was rewarded after 75 minutes when Gross met Glenn Murray’s headed pass to nod past a flailing Martin Dubravka.

Murray inexplicably headed over from three yards in stoppage time as Brighton ultimately fell short of finding a winner that would have effectively guaranteed their Premier League status for a third consecutive season, given Cardiff’s vastly inferior goal difference.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie