Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

Teenage Irish duo make Brighton first-team debuts and O'Brien scores Sunderland hat-trick

It was a huge night in the careers of Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 10:01 PM
8 minutes ago 1,158 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5530966
Evan Ferguson (file photo)
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Evan Ferguson (file photo)
Evan Ferguson (file photo)
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH TEENAGERS EVAN Ferguson and Andrew Moran both made their first-team debuts for Premier League side Brighton tonight as they defeated Cardiff City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Graham Potter’s Brighton team have made a strong start to the season with full points from their opening two games, Shane Duffy scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 success over Watford while fellow Ireland international Aaron Connolly came on as a half-time substitute.

With plenty changes made for tonight’s second round cup game, it proved a momentous evening for Irish players with 16-year-old Ferguson, 17-year-old Moran and 19-year-old James Furlong all making the bench against Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff side.

Moran joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in the summer of 2020 and came on in the 68th minute of tonight’s game at the Cardiff City Stadium. He was joined on the pitch towards the end by Ferguson, introduced in the 81st minute.

The talented young striker joined from Bohemians’ last January with Ferguson having previously become the youngster player to feature for the first team in the Dalymount Park club’s history, when he played as a 14-year-old against Derry City in September 2019.

Brighton won tonight’s game 2-0, both goals arriving before the Irish youngsters took to the field, courtesy of Jakub Moder after nine minutes and Andi Zeqiri early in the second half.

Elsewhere there was Irish interest tonight with Aiden O’Brien scoring a hat-trick in Sunderland’s 3-2 win over Blackpool.

aiden-obrien-10-of-sunderland-celebrates-his-goal-in-on-8242021-photo-by-craig-thomasnews-imagessipa-usa-credit-sipa-usaalamy-live-news Sunderland's Aiden O'Brien. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Conor Hourihane captained Aston Villa to a 6-0 success over Barrow, while Daryl Horgan scored his penalty as Wycombe Wanderers won 5-3 in their shootout victory over Stevenage, after the game had finished 2-2 at full-time.

barrow-in-furness-uk-august-24th-barrows-patrick-brough-in-action-with-aston-villas-conor-hourihane-during-the-carabao-cup-2nd-round-match-between-barrow-and-aston-villa-at-holker-street-barrow-i Conor Hourihane. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie