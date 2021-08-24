Teenage Irish duo make Brighton first-team debuts and O'Brien scores Sunderland hat-trick

IRISH TEENAGERS EVAN Ferguson and Andrew Moran both made their first-team debuts for Premier League side Brighton tonight as they defeated Cardiff City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Graham Potter’s Brighton team have made a strong start to the season with full points from their opening two games, Shane Duffy scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 success over Watford while fellow Ireland international Aaron Connolly came on as a half-time substitute.

With plenty changes made for tonight’s second round cup game, it proved a momentous evening for Irish players with 16-year-old Ferguson, 17-year-old Moran and 19-year-old James Furlong all making the bench against Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff side.

Moran joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in the summer of 2020 and came on in the 68th minute of tonight’s game at the Cardiff City Stadium. He was joined on the pitch towards the end by Ferguson, introduced in the 81st minute.

The talented young striker joined from Bohemians’ last January with Ferguson having previously become the youngster player to feature for the first team in the Dalymount Park club’s history, when he played as a 14-year-old against Derry City in September 2019.

Brighton won tonight’s game 2-0, both goals arriving before the Irish youngsters took to the field, courtesy of Jakub Moder after nine minutes and Andi Zeqiri early in the second half.

Congratulations @Evan_Ferguson9 from all at Bohemians on your first-team Brighton debut.



Evan made his first-team league debut for Bohs in September 2019, having come thorough at St Kevin's and Bohs-SKB.

Marc Leonard and Taylor Richards make way for two Albion debutants: Andrew Moran and Odel Offiah!



[0-2] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eYyBaAufDY — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 24, 2021

Elsewhere there was Irish interest tonight with Aiden O’Brien scoring a hat-trick in Sunderland’s 3-2 win over Blackpool.

Sunderland's Aiden O'Brien. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Conor Hourihane captained Aston Villa to a 6-0 success over Barrow, while Daryl Horgan scored his penalty as Wycombe Wanderers won 5-3 in their shootout victory over Stevenage, after the game had finished 2-2 at full-time.

Conor Hourihane. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

More to follow…