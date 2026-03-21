Welbeck on the double as Brighton deliver blow to Liverpool's Champions League hopes

Brighton 2

Liverpool 1

DANNY WELBECK SCORED twice as Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday to deal a major blow to the Reds’ push for a Champions League spot next season.

Arne Slot’s men came into the match on the sunny south coast in buoyant mood after hammering Galatasaray 4-0 in midweek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

But a goal in each half from the evergreen Welbeck gave the home team a fourth win in five Premier League matches, keeping alive their own hopes of European football next season.

It's Welbeck again 🔥



The Brighton striker gives his side the lead for the second time against Liverpool!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kAdymtIqE2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 21, 2026

Liverpool were missing both goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Mohamed Salah at the Amex Stadium.

And they suffered a further injury blow early in the game when topscorer Hugo Ekitike hobbled off with an apparent dead leg after a firm challenge from former Liverpool stalwart James Milner.

The champions found themselves behind when Welbeck scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season in the 14th minute, nodding home from close range after Diego Gomez headed a cross-field pass back across goal.

That made the 35-year-old former Manchester United and Arsenal forward the top English goalscorer in the league this season.

Liverpool found some rhythm after falling behind and Alexis Mac Allister went close to an equaliser in the 22nd minute but Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen got down smartly low to his left to claw the ball away.

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However, the visitors were level in the 30th minute after some clever opportunism from left-back Milos Kerkez, capitalising on an error from Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, who paid the price for heading a high ball back to his goalkeeper without looking behind him.

Hungary defender Kerkez nipped in and produced a composed finish, flicking the ball over the stranded Verbruggen.

Brighton started the second half brightly and were back in front in the 56th minute, with Welbeck again on the scoresheet.

Yankuba Minteh’s pinpoint cross was played into Welbeck’s path by Jack Hinshelwood and he finished confidently, with the goal confirmed following a VAR check.

Welbeck, who made his Premier League debut for United in 2008, is enjoying his highest-scoring season in the league.

Slot threw on teenager Rio Ngumoha, Andy Robertson and Federico Chiesa in a desperate search for an equaliser but it was Brighton who remained the more threatening team.

Defeat leaves Liverpool fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Aston Villa and one ahead of Chelsea, with the top five almost certain to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The club’s Premier League title defence collapsed earlier in the season but they remain alive in the Champions League and face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals early next month.

Liverpool’s Brazilian international goalkeeper Alisson posted on social media that he would be “out of action for a while”.

– © AFP 2026