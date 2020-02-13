This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Duffy among Brighton players filmed inhaling balloons in Spain

The Premier League club say they are investigating the video.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 5,062 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5005804

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have launched an internal investigation after four players were filmed inhaling balloons. 

With the Premier League club currently in the middle of their winter break, a group of Seagulls players decided to use the free time to enjoy a short holiday in Spain. 

A video has surfaced showing Ireland defender Shane Duffy, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in an outdoor bar or nightclub. 

It is not known what is in the balloons but they are commonly filled with nitrous oxide or laughing gas. 

“The club is aware of the video circulating on social media,” a Brighton spokesperson told the BBC. “This matter is being dealt with internally.”

Graham Potters’ side play Sheffield United next on 22 February.  

Source: brightonhovenews/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie