Ireland defender Duffy among Brighton players filmed inhaling balloons in Spain

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have launched an internal investigation after four players were filmed inhaling balloons.

With the Premier League club currently in the middle of their winter break, a group of Seagulls players decided to use the free time to enjoy a short holiday in Spain.

A video has surfaced showing Ireland defender Shane Duffy, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in an outdoor bar or nightclub.

It is not known what is in the balloons but they are commonly filled with nitrous oxide or laughing gas.

“The club is aware of the video circulating on social media,” a Brighton spokesperson told the BBC. “This matter is being dealt with internally.”

Graham Potters’ side play Sheffield United next on 22 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!