This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super Bowl winner Brock Osweiler announces retirement from NFL aged 28

The 2012 second-round pick spent seven seasons in the NFL and was best known for his time at Denver Broncos.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,138 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4855246
Brock Osweiler during his stint at the Dolphins.
Brock Osweiler during his stint at the Dolphins.
Brock Osweiler during his stint at the Dolphins.

QUARTERBACK BROCK OSWEILER has retired from the NFL after seven seasons at the top level.

Osweiler, 28, was drafted by the Broncos with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

He would go on to spend four years in Denver and help the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Before the 2016 season, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans. His time in Houston lasted one season before getting traded to Cleveland and then he was released at the start of 2017. He returned to Denver on a one-year deal before spending the 2018 season with Miami. 

“I’m extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League,’’ Osweiler said (via KUSA). “The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make – I’m not going to dwell on the things that didn’t happen in my career.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie