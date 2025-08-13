Brooks Koepka confirmed for Irish Open

BROOKS KOEPKA, TYRELL Hatton and Sergio Garcia have all been confirmed for next month’s Irish Open at The K Club.

The Kildare venue hosts the event from 3-7 September, with the three LIV golfers now due to take part.

Five-time Major winner Koepka, 35, is a headline addition for the tournament.

Garcia was an Irish Open winner at Druid’s Glen in 1999, marking his first title on the European Tour.

Irish golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington will also be competing.