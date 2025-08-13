The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Brooks Koepka confirmed for Irish Open
BROOKS KOEPKA, TYRELL Hatton and Sergio Garcia have all been confirmed for next month’s Irish Open at The K Club.
The Kildare venue hosts the event from 3-7 September, with the three LIV golfers now due to take part.
Five-time Major winner Koepka, 35, is a headline addition for the tournament.
Garcia was an Irish Open winner at Druid’s Glen in 1999, marking his first title on the European Tour.
Irish golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington will also be competing.
