Brother of Ireland star Kelleher joins Cork City

CORK CITY have announced the signing of defender Fiacre Kelleher on a long-term deal.

The 29-year-old is the brother of Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher, who also made a move recently, joining Brentford from Liverpool in a €21 million transfer.

The older Kelleher played youth football for Avondale before joining Celtic in 2012.

He never made the first-team breakthrough with the Glasgow giants, but has made just shy of 300 first-team appearances in Britain across four divisions — League One, League Two, the National League and Scottish League One.

The Blackrock native spent the last three seasons with Colchester United, making 65 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side.

He joins a Cork team that are one point ahead of bottom-place Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division table.

A turbulent start to the season for the Leesiders led to manager Tim Clancy’s resignation, with former Ireland Under-21 defender Ger Nash since appointed to the role.

Kelleher won’t be available for tomorrow’s clash at home to Bohemians as the transfer does not go through until 1 July.

“It’s been a few weeks in the pipeline, so it’s nice to get something sorted, and it’s something to look forward to come the first of July,” Kelleher said.

“I’ve known Ger since I was first on trial in Ipswich years ago, so the minute he phoned me and we had a conversation, I was really excited and keen to get something done.”

“We’re getting a very good, experienced player in Fiacre,” Nash added. “He’s played a lot of football at a good level across the water. What’s really important is type of man that we’re getting. I’ve known Fiacre for a long time. He’s had offers and opportunities from clubs in England, but he’s desperate to be here, and to play for Cork City.

“He’s really passionate about the club. He’s given up a lot to come to us, and we’re delighted to have him.”