This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brumbies trounce Aussie rivals in final Super Rugby game before hiatus

Tom Wright and Solomone Kata scored two tries apiece to help the Brumbies overcome the Waratahs.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 9:14 AM
56 minutes ago 1,236 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5046822
Tom Wright celebrates scoring a try for the Brumbies.
Tom Wright celebrates scoring a try for the Brumbies.
Tom Wright celebrates scoring a try for the Brumbies.

THE BRUMBIES EASED past Australian rivals the Waratahs 47-14 in the final game before the Super Rugby hiatus due to coronavirus.

Sanzaar announced the competition would be paused following this weekend’s matches amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which continues to disrupt sport around the world.

The Sharks managed to play their game on Saturday, beating South African rivals the Stormers 24-14, while the Jaguares-Highlanders clash was cancelled.

The Brumbies and Waratahs managed to take to the field on Sunday, with the former cruising to victory at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Tom Wright and Solomone Kata scored two tries apiece to lead the Brumbies to their fourth consecutive victory over the Waratahs, whose slim finals chances were dealt a major blow.

The visiting Waratahs twice led the derby in the first half through captain Rob Simmons and Mark Nawaqanitawase, but on both occasions, they were pegged back by the Brumbies.

A quick-fire Kata double and Cadeyrn Neville’s try gave the Brumbies – who lost captain Allan Alaalatoa to an arm injury after half an hour – a 21-14 half-time lead.

The Australian Conference-leading Brumbies added another four tries in the second half thanks to Wright, Joe Powell and Tom Banks – Noah Lolesio finishing with four conversions.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie