Sunday 25 July 2021
Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for Covid-19, out of the Olympic Games

Patrick Reed has been called up as a replacement.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 3:48 AM
49 minutes ago 170 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
GOLFER BRYSON DECHAMBEAU has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete at the Olympic Games as planned. 

DeChambeau tested positive for Covid prior to departure for Tokyo, and he will be replaced in Team USA by Patrick Reed. 

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau.  “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

Reed, who represented the USA at the Rio games, will now join a star-studded American line-up long with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele. The USA women’s team, meanwhile, consists of Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda. 

“I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country”, said Reed. 

The men’s golf competition in Tokyo begins on Wednesday night from 11.30pm Irish time. Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will represent Ireland against Reed et al, with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow wearing green in the women’s event. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

